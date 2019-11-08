Look: I Make "700 Pounds A Beef A Year" Tweet

I guess you make good money when you make "700 pounds of BEEF" a year??!!

A guy on Twitter angrily tweeted that he's upset women would rather have a, quote, "loser than a provider" like him.  He says he makes good money and, quote, "700 pounds of beef a year."  As you'd expect, people are enjoying THAT. 

