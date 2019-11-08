Look: I Make "700 Pounds A Beef A Year" Tweet

A guy on Twitter angrily tweeted that he's upset women would rather have a, quote, "loser than a provider" like him. He says he makes good money and, quote, "700 pounds of beef a year." As you'd expect, people are enjoying THAT.

My housing is paid for. I make a good salary. I get health insurance, 401k, 700 lbs of beef a year, and I live on a couple hundred acres. I’m a puncher by trade with a bachelors degree. And I swear you women would rather have a loser than a provider. It’s sad — Dangerously Beefy (@vickers_stephen) November 3, 2019