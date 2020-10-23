Look: Hungover Woman Orders A 'No Burger' Burger

I'm not sure this meal worked as a hangover cure.

A woman named Katie Poole in Toronto was hungover last weekend and ordered some McDonald's delivery.  And she likes to modify her burgers, but she somehow went TOO FAR with the modifications and asked for no bun, mustard, onions, pickles...  or patty.

So McDonald's delivered her a container with the only ingredient left...  two packets of ketchup.  And yes, she paid full price for the burger.  Now a picture of her order is going viral. 

so we had a few drinks last night @katievandemark decides a McDonald's hamburger will cure her hangover. Now Katie is the type of person who will make modifications to a classic - "no pickles, no onions" etc. So this is what she ordered "no pickles, no onions, no mustard, no bun, no patty" ...they literally sent us 2 ketchup packets!!!! hahahahaha

