Look: Hungover Woman Orders A 'No Burger' Burger

A woman named Katie Poole in Toronto was hungover last weekend and ordered some McDonald's delivery. And she likes to modify her burgers, but she somehow went TOO FAR with the modifications and asked for no bun, mustard, onions, pickles... or patty.

So McDonald's delivered her a container with the only ingredient left... two packets of ketchup. And yes, she paid full price for the burger. Now a picture of her order is going viral.