Look: How To Order Starbucks' Funnel Cake Frappuccino

A Starbucks secret menu item called the Funnel Cake Frappuccino is going viral right now.

Since it's on the "secret menu," if you order it by name the barista might give you a blank stare while trying to not look super annoyed with you. So you should probably order by the ingredients...

Get a Caffé Vanilla Frappuccino, add one pump of toffee nut syrup, caramel drizzle inside the cup, and more caramel plus cinnamon dolce powder on top of whipped cream.