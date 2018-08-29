Look: Hot Chicken Wing And Wasabi Oreos

Two NEW spicy Oreo flavors now exist.

August 29, 2018
Tim Convy

(Dreamstime)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Oreo just released two new flavors in China:  One with orange HOT CHICKEN WING cream, and one with green WASABI cream.  And they use chocolate cookies for both, because nothing pairs with hot chicken wings and wasabi like chocolate.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
New
Oreos
flavors
Hot
chicken
wing
wasabi
Cookies