Look: Hot Chicken Wing And Wasabi Oreos

Oreo just released two new flavors in China: One with orange HOT CHICKEN WING cream, and one with green WASABI cream. And they use chocolate cookies for both, because nothing pairs with hot chicken wings and wasabi like chocolate.

