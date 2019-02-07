Look: Hooters Free Wings For Valentine's Day

Hooters just announced that they're holding their annual "Shred Your Ex" promotion this Valentine's Day. That's where they give you 10 free wings if you go to one of their restaurants and RIP UP a photo of your EX on Valentine's Day. You can also upload a photo to their website and shred it online.

There's a limit of 10 free wings, and you have to BUY 10 wings to get the promo.