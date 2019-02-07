Look: Hooters Free Wings For Valentine's Day
Here's how to get FREE wings from Hooters on Valentine's Day.
Hooters just announced that they're holding their annual "Shred Your Ex" promotion this Valentine's Day. That's where they give you 10 free wings if you go to one of their restaurants and RIP UP a photo of your EX on Valentine's Day. You can also upload a photo to their website and shred it online.
There's a limit of 10 free wings, and you have to BUY 10 wings to get the promo.
#ShredYourEx is back again this Valentine's Day! Shred a pic of your ex and get 10 free boneless wings (just buy any 10). It's that simple. --