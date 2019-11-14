Look: Hidden Valley Ranch's Christmas Stocking

Hidden Valley is selling a Christmas stocking filled with RANCH.

November 14, 2019
Tim Convy

The people at Hidden Valley Ranch are taking preorders right now for a Christmas stocking that's filled with RANCH DRESSING.  The stocking is made out of plastic and it's got a spout on top.  It's filled with 52 ounces of straight ranch dressing.  You can preorder it for $35 plus tax, and it'll be delivered early next month.

 

