Look: Hershey's New Halloween Candies
Check out the new candies that Hershey's has ready for this year's Halloween.
July 8, 2020
Hershey's just revealed all the new candies they're going to roll out for Halloween this year. And there's one clear standout: GREEN "Frankenstein" Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. They'll taste the same, but the bottom half is a bright green color.
Some good news to brighten your day!— Ghoulia Childs (@GhouliaChilds) July 7, 2020
Hershey’s 2020 HALLOWEEN Candy Line ------ pic.twitter.com/6XABEpqSZI