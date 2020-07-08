Look: Hershey's New Halloween Candies

Hershey's just revealed all the new candies they're going to roll out for Halloween this year. And there's one clear standout: GREEN "Frankenstein" Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. They'll taste the same, but the bottom half is a bright green color.

Hershey’s 2020 HALLOWEEN Candy Line ------ pic.twitter.com/6XABEpqSZI — Ghoulia Childs (@GhouliaChilds) July 7, 2020