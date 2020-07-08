Look: Hershey's New Halloween Candies

Check out the new candies that Hershey's has ready for this year's Halloween.

July 8, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
Hershey's

(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Hershey's just revealed all the new candies they're going to roll out for Halloween this year.  And there's one clear standout:  GREEN "Frankenstein" Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.  They'll taste the same, but the bottom half is a bright green color.

Tags: 
Y98
look
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim
Hershey's
Halloween
candies
New