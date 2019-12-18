Look: Hershey's Kisses Cereal

Check out Hershey's Kisses CEREAL.

December 18, 2019
Tim Convy
Hershey's Kiss

(Photo by Hannah Rich for Lebanon Daily News)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

In just the past month, Jolly Ranchers, Twinkies, and Eggo cereals have come out.  And now a new HERSHEY'S KISSES cereal by General Mills has hit shelves.

From what we can tell from the box, they're chocolate-flavored brown cereal pieces in the shape of flat Hershey's Kisses.  You can get a box at Walmart. 

Tags: 
Y98
look
Hershey's
kisses
cereal
Y98 Morning Show