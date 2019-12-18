Look: Hershey's Kisses Cereal
December 18, 2019
In just the past month, Jolly Ranchers, Twinkies, and Eggo cereals have come out. And now a new HERSHEY'S KISSES cereal by General Mills has hit shelves.
From what we can tell from the box, they're chocolate-flavored brown cereal pieces in the shape of flat Hershey's Kisses. You can get a box at Walmart.
SPOTTED: General Mills Hershey’s Kisses Cereal https://t.co/vAK9t5sWMh pic.twitter.com/O3Qn7igCYZ— The Impulsive Buy (@theimpulsivebuy) December 16, 2019