Here's the latest mashup condiment from Heinz. It's called HoneyRacha, and it's a mix between honey and Sriracha. It'll hit shelves soon.

Honeyracha is the next Saucy Sauce from Heinz! There is also a trademark for Mayoracha, but I haven't found images yet. I expect both will be out soon. https://t.co/oJqOtoJW50 pic.twitter.com/YaX7qXQ5F0 — Candy Hunting (@CandyHunting) January 6, 2020