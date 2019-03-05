Look: Heinz's "Mayomust" And "Mayocue"

Heinz's mayo-ketchup hybrid was a HIT, so here come "Mayomust" and "Mayocue"

Heinz brought its mayo-ketchup combo, "Mayochup," to the U.S. last fall.  Now they're adding two NEW sauces:  A mayo-mustard combo called "Mayomust", and a mayo-barbecue sauce hybrid called "Mayocue."

I guess we're now waiting for Mayoshire and Mayo57 sauces from Heinz. Spotted by Jennifer B at H-E-B.⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #mayomust #mayocue #sauces #heinz #food #foodpics #foodie #instafood #instagood #foodstagram #foodporn #eeeeeats #nom #nomnomnom

A post shared by The Impulsive Buy (@theimpulsivebuy) on

 

