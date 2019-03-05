Look: Heinz's "Mayomust" And "Mayocue"

Heinz brought its mayo-ketchup combo, "Mayochup," to the U.S. last fall. Now they're adding two NEW sauces: A mayo-mustard combo called "Mayomust", and a mayo-barbecue sauce hybrid called "Mayocue."

I guess we're now waiting for Mayoshire and Mayo57 sauces from Heinz. Spotted by Jennifer B at H-E-B.