Look: Heinz's "Kranch"
Heinz's latest venture into condiment mash-ups is ketchup plus ranch.
April 4, 2019
Last year, Heinz had a viral sensation with their "Mayochup" sauce that combined mayo and ketchup. Well, it looks like we created a monster.
Last month, they announced a mayo-mustard mash-up called Mayomust and a mayo-barbecue hybrid called Mayocue. And now there's ANOTHER one coming . . . "Kranch," which is a mix of ketchup and ranch dressing.
It's set to hit stores later this month.
.@HeinzKetchup_US dropping #Kranch on the world today, a mixture of Ketchup + Ranch.— Cass Anderson (@casspa) April 3, 2019
Question: you can only choose one, do you go with LEFT, CENTER, or RIGHT? pic.twitter.com/ySBsSgrpMm