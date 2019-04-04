Look: Heinz's "Kranch"

Last year, Heinz had a viral sensation with their "Mayochup" sauce that combined mayo and ketchup. Well, it looks like we created a monster.

Last month, they announced a mayo-mustard mash-up called Mayomust and a mayo-barbecue hybrid called Mayocue. And now there's ANOTHER one coming . . . "Kranch," which is a mix of ketchup and ranch dressing.

It's set to hit stores later this month.