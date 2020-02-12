Look: Heinz's Ketchup Infused Chocolates
REALLY??!!
February 12, 2020
Heinz in the U.K. has been selling Valentine's Day chocolates with ketchup inside.
Have you heard about the Limited Edition ‘ValenHeinz’ Tomato Ketchup Truffles by @Fortnums yet? The tangy but smooth chocolates in this special collaboration might just surprise you. ⠀ Head over to our Heinz UK Facebook page to be in with a chance of winning a box for your valentine ----⠀ Available in store or online on @fortnums website. ⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ #Heinz #Heinz150 #LimitedEdition #HeinzTomatoKetchup #HeinzKetchup #KetchupTruffles #Fortnums #ValentinesDay