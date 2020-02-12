Look: Heinz's Ketchup Infused Chocolates

Heinz in the U.K. has been selling Valentine's Day chocolates with ketchup inside.

⁣Have you heard about the Limited Edition ‘ValenHeinz’ Tomato Ketchup Truffles by @Fortnums yet? The tangy but smooth chocolates in this special collaboration might just surprise you. ⠀ Head over to our Heinz UK Facebook page to be in with a chance of winning a box for your valentine ----⠀ Available in store or online on @fortnums website. ⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ #Heinz #Heinz150 #LimitedEdition #HeinzTomatoKetchup #HeinzKetchup #KetchupTruffles #Fortnums #ValentinesDay