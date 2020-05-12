Look: Heinz's "All Red" Ketchup Puzzle
Would you want to try a 570-piece Heinz puzzle that's just ALL RED pieces?
Heinz just created a new puzzle to keep people busy right now. It's a 570-piece puzzle, and the pieces are all red.
If you're interested, they're giving away 57 copies of the puzzle on Instagram to people who leave comments about, quote, "who you wish you could finish this with."
This might be the slowest puzzle on earth. 570 pieces. All Heinz red. Tell us who you wish you could finish this with. #heinzketchuppuzzle