Look: Halle Berry Wants to Know About The Rams' "Halle Berry" Play
November 13, 2018
The L.A. Rams have a play called 'Halle Berry.' You could hear quarterback Jared Goff calling for it during Sunday's game. The real HALLE BERRY wants to know what it is, but the team won't say.
Goff using @halleberry as an audible in the #Seahawks #Rams game is incredible --— The Rush (@therushyahoo) November 11, 2018
(SOUND ON)pic.twitter.com/IPo5I7Qf65
It’s my favorite play ever https://t.co/YLWi7c3DNE— Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) November 12, 2018