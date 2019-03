Gucci is selling new "distressed" sneakers that look like something you'd buy at Goodwill for four bucks. But if you want a pair, they'll set you back almost a GRAND.

They're called "Screener" sneakers, and they're selling for $870. Or you can get the high-top version for $930. It looks like they went on sale last month, but people are just finding out about them.

(Gucci.com)

Click Here to see more.