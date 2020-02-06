Look: Goose Island Beer To Fund "Life Changes"

Goose Island Beer is giving out money to help fund people's "small, realistic" life changes.

February 6, 2020
Tim Convy
Goose Island Beer is running a contest where they'll give 10 people $9,800 to help fund their "small, realistic" life changes. 

Ever wanted to be sponsored by a beer company? Here’s your chance. Go to gooseisland.com/SoLoSmallChanges or hit the link in our bio to learn more. . . . . . . . . . . . No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Begins at 9:00 a.m. CST on 2/4/20 and ends on 2/8/20. See Official Rules at GooseIsland.com/SoLoSmallChanges for entry, prizes and details. Message and data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

A post shared by Goose Island Beer Co. (@gooseisland) on

