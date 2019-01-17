Look: Going After The Instagram Photo Record

The "egg" photo has two new tough competitors on Instagram.

January 17, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Michele Ursi/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

JENNIFER GARNER and ELLEN DEGENERES are chasing the 'egg' for the next Instagram record.  Jennifer posted a photo of a carrot that looks like pants, and Ellen posted another egg with KYLIE JENNER'S face on it.

If the world loves an egg...wait until you catch a gander of my carrot pants. -- --#onelikeoneprayer #itsaboy #harvestday

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

According to my calculations, this will be the most liked Instagram post ever! The egg + @KylieJenner = 51,000,000 likes minimum.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

Tags: 
Y98
going
after
Instagram
photo
record
Courtney & Company