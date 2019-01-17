Look: Going After The Instagram Photo Record
The "egg" photo has two new tough competitors on Instagram.
January 17, 2019
JENNIFER GARNER and ELLEN DEGENERES are chasing the 'egg' for the next Instagram record. Jennifer posted a photo of a carrot that looks like pants, and Ellen posted another egg with KYLIE JENNER'S face on it.
If the world loves an egg...wait until you catch a gander of my carrot pants. -- --#onelikeoneprayer #itsaboy #harvestday
According to my calculations, this will be the most liked Instagram post ever! The egg + @KylieJenner = 51,000,000 likes minimum.