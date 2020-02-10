Look: Get Married For Free At Denny's On Valentine's Day
You can get married for FREE at Denny's in Las Vegas on Valentine's Day.
February 10, 2020
There's a Denny's in downtown Las Vegas that has a wedding chapel, and on Valentine's Day, you can get married there for FREE. You just need to show up.
Get Married For Free At Denny’s Las Vegas Pop-up Chapel On February 14, 2020: https://t.co/L5XmbI8W6j @DennysDiner #chewboom #ValentinesDay #ValentinesDay2020 #Vegas #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/u78ygcKUQw— ChewBoom (@ChewBoom) February 7, 2020