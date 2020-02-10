Look: Get Married For Free At Denny's On Valentine's Day

You can get married for FREE at Denny's in Las Vegas on Valentine's Day.

February 10, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
Denny's

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

There's a Denny's in downtown Las Vegas that has a wedding chapel, and on Valentine's Day, you can get married there for FREE.  You just need to show up.

 

Tags: 
Y98
look
get
married
free
Las Vegas
Denny's
Valentine's Day
Y98 Morning Show