Look: "Game Of Thrones" Oreos

"Game of Thrones" Oreos are coming.

Game of Thrones Oreos! -- In a partnership nobody saw coming, new Game of Thrones Oreos will be out sometime before the debut of the final season on April 14. I really want to see these built up in the opening sequence. Winterfell, King's Landing, Oreo package, the Wall... Or maybe Daenerys munching on some Oreos while riding Drogon. And to preemptively answer some questions: Yes, these are legit. The image is from a very reputable source. No, these are just normal Oreos in a redesigned package. No, these are not exclusive to a particular store.