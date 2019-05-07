Look: "Game Of Thrones" Accidentally Gives Starbucks Free Advertising

Starbucks has received more than $11.6 million in free advertising thanks to that coffee cup that accidentally made its way into a scene in "Game of Thrones". And it wasn't even a Starbucks cup. It was from the show's craft services.

Nothing in life is 100% percent perfect. Not even television series or movies. I think the goof of a Starbucks coffee left on the table is funny and doesn’t take away from the series but adds to it in a humorous way. Only folks with no life make a huge stink over fictional characters and worlds. Nice future Easter Egg... #gameofthrones #starbucks #gameofthronesstarbucks #coffee #thisisawesome