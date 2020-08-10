Look: Funfetti Cereal

Funfetti CEREAL is coming soon!

August 10, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
Funfetti

(Photo by Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times, Shreveport Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

We've been waiting for the Funfetti cereal since we caught wind of the launch back in April, and now the big day is closer than ever. The cereal will officially hit shelves the third week of August, and some of the first photos of the actual cereal prove it's totally going to be worth the wait.

It’s finally here: Funfetti Cereal! -- . This is a simple, but good cereal. It has a really strong vanilla smell, some fun little confetti sprinkles and a sweet, vanilla flavor. -- . Are you excited to try it? Leave a comment below. -- . Thanks to Pillsbury & Hometown Food Company for sharing with us! -- . . . #funfetti #funfetticake #pillsbury #cereal #cerealbowl #cerealfordinner #bowlofgoodness #threesnackateers #newfood #newfoods #funfood #funfoodforkids #foodfun #foodhunt #foodhunting #snackattack @pillsbury @pillsburybaking

A post shared by ThreeSnackateers.com (@threesnackateers) on

Tags: 
Y98
look
Funfetti
cereal
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim