Look: Fudge Brownie M&M's

Fudge Brownie M&M’s are coming out later this year...

--B R O W N I E S-- Coming soon is a new addition to the ever-growing m&m line, and boy does this one fit right in! For starters, these M&M's are larger in size, and resemble that of a peanut m&m, just rounder. The immediate in-mouth taste is certainly a normal m&m, but allowing them to melt a bit and moving them around in your mouth is the key to the experience. These chocolate candies soften up quick, and the gooey texture of a warm brownie begins to take over your taste buds. For those who love the brownie aftertaste, this is a home run -- and leaves you feeling as if you had just downed an entire brownie, sans all of the calories. -- Overall, I'm scoring this new chocolate treat an --8.3/10.--I rank it high for a number of reasons. Both flavors are present and balanced; the initial m&m crunch/chocolate, and the brownie flavor that creeps up not too long afterwards. My only gripe is that for those who simply chew and swallow candy without letting things evolve in their mouths, they may miss some of the flavor that these things have to offer. Personally, I'd inform my audience to let these sit in your mouth for a moment or so, similar to how @halotopcreamery suggests on their lids to let the ice cream melt a bit before enjoying! Coming this fall or sooner! #junkfood #junkbanter #newsnackalert #omgeats #foodie #foodiefam #brownies #candy #candytopia #junkfoods