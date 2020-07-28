Look: Fruity Pebbles Pizza

Just because two things are good on their own, that doesn’t mean they should be put together.

That’s the lesson thousands of Reddit users are learning, thanks to one controversial home chef. The mad breakfast scientist, whoever they are, created a pizza topped with Fruity Pebbles.

A Reddit user named AKReddits shared a photo of the creation on July 25. Since then, the image has received nearly 8,000 upvotes and hundreds of confused comments.