Look: French's Mustard Beer

Saturday is National Mustard Day, and we didn't see THIS coming: French's Mustard is celebrating the holiday by creating a limited-edition MUSTARD BEER.

Now, even they recognize that would taste terrible if mustard were the main ingredient. So they made a, quote, "tropical wheat beer brewed with French's Mustard." In other words, they drowned out the mustard flavor with fruit.

The beer will only be on sale on Saturday, and you can get it at the website CraftShack.com. A six pack is $20.

(Photo courtesy of French's Mustard)

