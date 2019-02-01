Look: Free Pizza Hut Pizza For A Year For The First Baby Born After Super Bowl Kickoff
If your baby is the FIRST born after the Super Bowl kickoff this Sunday, you could get FREE Pizza Hut pizza for a year.
Oh baby! We’re overdelivering for parents LITERALLY delivering during #SuperBowlLIII. First baby born during #SBLIII could win free pizza for a year AND Super Bowl LIV tickets! See how: https://t.co/79gMSkLktT. See rules: https://t.co/weAEJZzONb pic.twitter.com/dHUkg55Jof— Pizza Hut Hut (@pizzahut) January 29, 2019