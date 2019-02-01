Look: Free Pizza Hut Pizza For A Year For The First Baby Born After Super Bowl Kickoff

If your baby is the FIRST born after the Super Bowl kickoff this Sunday, you could get FREE Pizza Hut pizza for a year.

February 1, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Andor Bujdoso/Dreamstime.com)

