Look: Free Buffalo Wild Wings If Super Bowl Goes To Overtime

Buffalo Wild Wings will give everyone in the country free wings if the Super Bowl goes to overtime. That's only happened once, two years ago, with the Patriots-Falcons game.

FREE WINGS!



If LA-New England goes to overtime, we’re giving everyone in America free wings on Feb. 18. LET’S DO THIS!



Details: https://t.co/zhwPBRGhCr pic.twitter.com/kq9pm0zLE0 — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 23, 2019