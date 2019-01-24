Look: Free Buffalo Wild Wings If Super Bowl Goes To Overtime

If the Super Bowl goes to overtime, FREE Buffalo Wild Wings!

Buffalo Wild Wings will give everyone in the country free wings if the Super Bowl goes to overtime.  That's only happened once, two years ago, with the Patriots-Falcons game. 

