Look: Free Beer Offer Helps Get Stolen Van Returned

A brewery in North Carolina asked for help finding their stolen van on Monday, and offered free beer as a reward. And the van was found within 42 minutes. The woman who spotted it WILL be getting her beer . . . and the cops are trying to track down the thieves.

We guess people take #livewithoutboundaries serious. 3 fine citizens stole one of our vans this AM. Please help us find it, & share. Who ever finds it, Brad will buy you a keg party! If you stole it and bring it back,you will also get a keg party. Please DM us if you see it. pic.twitter.com/KXMOsqcAPq — TheUnknownBrewingCo. (@UnknownBrewing) May 13, 2019