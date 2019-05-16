Look: Free Beer Offer Helps Get Stolen Van Returned

A brewery offers free beer as a reward for their stolen van, and it's found minutes later.

May 16, 2019
Tim Convy

(Getty Images)

A brewery in North Carolina asked for help finding their stolen van on Monday, and offered free beer as a reward.  And the van was found within 42 minutes.  The woman who spotted it WILL be getting her beer . . . and the cops are trying to track down the thieves.

@unknownbrewing found the van !

A post shared by Caroline Klimowski (@carolineeeefaith) on

