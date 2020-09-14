Look: Franzia's Boxed Wine Backpacks
Now you can carry your WINE on your BACK!
September 14, 2020
Franzia just created a BACKPACK that holds an entire box of wine. It even has a spout on the side for easy pouring.
They're set to go on sale on Sunday and will cost $32.
Franzia Box Wine Backpack - Take your love of @franziawines boxed wine on the go wherever you may roam when you strap the entire box to your back, in style, with this cool new Franzia Box Wine Backpack with a working spout on the side. Link in the bio. #wine #boxedwine #boxowine #boxwine #Franzia #Franziawine #solutions #backpacks #innovations #gifts #funny #humor #hiking #walkinghthedog #hikes #walks #winewalks #vacuming #party #halloweencostumeideas #cool #convenient #TheGreenHead #coolnewstuff #coolstuff