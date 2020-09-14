Look: Franzia's Boxed Wine Backpacks

Now you can carry your WINE on your BACK!

September 14, 2020
Franzia just created a BACKPACK that holds an entire box of wine.  It even has a spout on the side for easy pouring.

They're set to go on sale on Sunday and will cost $32.  

Franzia Box Wine Backpack - Take your love of @franziawines boxed wine on the go wherever you may roam when you strap the entire box to your back, in style, with this cool new Franzia Box Wine Backpack with a working spout on the side.

