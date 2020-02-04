Look: Dunkin' Donuts' Hot Sauce Jelly Donut
Do you want a jelly donut made with HOT SAUCE?
Dunkin' Donuts teamed up with Frank's RedHot to make a jelly donut that's covered in hot sauce.
They only made them available in two stores in Miami yesterday, though. So if you want to try them, you'll have to go buy a jelly donut, a bottle of hot sauce, and make your own.
Things are getting spicy at two of our locations in the Miami area -- So even if your team lost yesterday, you can still win with our free @FranksRedHot Jelly Donut. See address in bio. #FranksSweepstakes x #Dunkin pic.twitter.com/wOFzaHzLLx— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 3, 2020