Look: Dunkin' Donuts' Hot Sauce Jelly Donut

February 4, 2020
Tim Convy
Dunkin' Donuts

(Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Dunkin' Donuts teamed up with Frank's RedHot to make a jelly donut that's covered in hot sauce.

They only made them available in two stores in Miami yesterday, though.  So if you want to try them, you'll have to go buy a jelly donut, a bottle of hot sauce, and make your own. 

 

