Look: Dunkaroos And Dole Whip Beers

Martin House Brewing Company in Fort Worth, Texas has made a Dunkaroos BEER. They actually brewed an ale with cookies, vanilla cream, and rainbow sprinkles, and they say it tastes like, quote, "A sweet, cookie-filled brew."

The only way to get it is to go to the brewery, but they're temporarily sold out.

And First Magnitude Brewing Co. in Gainesville, Florida is the establishment behind Dole Whip Sour, which is brewed with actual Dole Whip mix, pineapple puree, and milk sugar, so every sip tastes just like the tropical-flavored soft serve.

Unfortunately, Dole Whip Sour was such a big hit that it too is currently sold out, so it can't be ordered at the drive-thru at this time. Its popularity likely means it will be coming back again at some point, so curious beer drinkers can look forward to its return in the future.