Look: Dunkaroos And Dole Whip Beers
Can you believe that these BEERS exist?
Martin House Brewing Company in Fort Worth, Texas has made a Dunkaroos BEER. They actually brewed an ale with cookies, vanilla cream, and rainbow sprinkles, and they say it tastes like, quote, "A sweet, cookie-filled brew."
The only way to get it is to go to the brewery, but they're temporarily sold out.
The very hyped and very popular Dunkabroos Beer by @martinhousebrewing is sweet and has all the flavors of the Original @dunkaroos wrapped into one delicious creamy beer --! So many people are itching to try this one. Only the most hard core loyal MHBC fans and brave souls who can withstand the Texas sun for over an hour will taste this sweet cookie in beer form. Cheers to you and cheers to @martinhousebrewing for always pushing the boundaries of convention and bravely going where no brewery has gone before! (Drinking two 9% beers in line didn’t hurt) #texas #craftbeer #martinhousebrewery #dunkabroos special shout out to @txbabs111 and Kristin for the life saving water and sunscreen !
And First Magnitude Brewing Co. in Gainesville, Florida is the establishment behind Dole Whip Sour, which is brewed with actual Dole Whip mix, pineapple puree, and milk sugar, so every sip tastes just like the tropical-flavored soft serve.
Unfortunately, Dole Whip Sour was such a big hit that it too is currently sold out, so it can't be ordered at the drive-thru at this time. Its popularity likely means it will be coming back again at some point, so curious beer drinkers can look forward to its return in the future.
------------ -------- ------------ Today at 2PM we're releasing the latest in our flavors of summer series of sours. Brewed using *actual Dole Whip* mix, pineapple puree, and milk sugar, this beer tastes just like the iconic pineapple soft serve served at Disney. This beer is a creamy, dreamy sour that isn't too sweet or tart, it's just the right balance and is packed with pineapple goodness! The best part is, you can pick-up right here in Gainesville, you don't need to travel to Orlando! Place your order at bit.ly/FMorder (link in bio) and then pick up in our safe, clean, and fun brewery drive-thru.