Look: Duck Sandwiches Coming To Arby's
Arby's is adding DUCK sandwiches to some location for duck hunting season.
October 16, 2018
For the past few years, a handful of Arby's have served DEER sandwiches during deer hunting season. This year, they're doing seared duck breast sandwiches during duck hunting season.
They'll only be available this Saturday, and only at 16 locations, most of which appear to be in smaller cities where hunting is big like Marshall, Missouri.
