Look: Drumstick Ice Cream Cones Cereals

General Mills has several new cereals based on Drumstick ice cream cones coming out.

May 22, 2019
Tim Convy

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

General Mills just released a bunch of new cereals based on Drumstick ice cream cones, Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls, and Hershey's Cookies and Cream.

Drumstick Classic Vanilla and Mint Chocolate Cereal! Found at: Walmart Thanks @rockgirlmaxim84 for the find, and photos! -- TheJunkFoodAisle.com #thejunkfoodaisle #drumstick #generalmills #cereal #breakfast #vanilla #mintchocolate #chocolate #mint #icecream

A post shared by TheJunkFoodAisle.com (@thejunkfoodaisle) on

Tags: 
look
Courtney & Company
General Mills
ice cream
cones
Drumstick
cereals