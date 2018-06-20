Look: Donugs
Fried chicken donut nuggets are here!
June 20, 2018
A chef in Melbourne, Australia just created DONUGS which are fried chicken nuggets shaped like donuts.
Nugs Nugs Nugs! www.loveadonug.com #donug #donugs #nugsnugsnugs #melbournefoodiefinds #melbournefoodblogger #loveadonug #melbournefood
A post shared by Donugs (@loveadonug) on
Then they add different toppings like Dijon and cheese, chili flakes, and black salt.
They're only going to be available in Australia for now, but the guy behind them says he has plans to expand to America and the rest of the world as soon as he can.