Look: Domino's Points For Pies

Want to earn points from Domino's for eating pizza?

February 1, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Chetan Aggarwal/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Domino's rewards program is going to start giving you points toward free pizza if you take pictures of yourself eating ANY pizza... Even from their competitors.

Tags: 
Y98
Domino's
pizza
for
pies
Courtney & Company
look