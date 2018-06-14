Look: Dippin' Dots Cereal

Back in 1988, Dippin' Dots were invented and they called them the Ice Cream of the Future. And now, three decades later, I guess they've reinvented our future again because Dippin' Dots CEREAL just came out.

There are two flavors: Banana Split and Cookies and Cream. They're both just a basic Corn Pops type cereal, but with special sweet clusters of Dippin' Dots mixed in. Obviously those Dippin' Dots aren't frozen like the ice cream.

(EliteDaily.com)

If you're interested, the cereals are exclusively at Walmart for now, but there's word that they could hit other grocery stores later this year.

Click Here to see more.