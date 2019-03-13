Look: Del Taco's French Fries Soap
Del Taco created a new soap that smells like FRENCH FRIES??!!
March 13, 2019
Last week we heard about a new candle that smells like McDonald's cheeseburgers. Now Del Taco is selling bars of soap on their website that can make your entire body smell like FRENCH FRIES.
The soap is called "Eau de French Fry." They claim it smells exactly like their crinkle-cut fries.
They're supposed to go on sale sometime today at DelTacoWebstore.com and cost $4 a bar, while supplies last.
New Fresh Faves Boxes starting at just $4? Fresh. Soap that smells like our legendary Crinkle Cut Fries to celebrate the Fries that come in each of our Boxes? Even fresher! Post your Del Taco Fresh Faves Box and tag us. We’ll hook up with this limited edition goodness while supplies last. #FrySoap