Look: Del Taco's French Fries Soap

Last week we heard about a new candle that smells like McDonald's cheeseburgers. Now Del Taco is selling bars of soap on their website that can make your entire body smell like FRENCH FRIES.

The soap is called "Eau de French Fry." They claim it smells exactly like their crinkle-cut fries.

They're supposed to go on sale sometime today at DelTacoWebstore.com and cost $4 a bar, while supplies last.