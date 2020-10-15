Look: Del Monte's Pinkglow Pineapple

After 15 YEARS in the making, you can finally buy Del Monte's PINK PINEAPPLES.

October 15, 2020
Tim Convy
Breeding or genetically modifying fruit to fit the consumer’s ideal is hardly a new concept — humans have been looking to perfect their crops pretty much since the invention of agriculture. But while crops have previously been designed for the highest yield, best taste, or, most recently, the widest supermarket appeal, the latest trend, particularly in fruits, has been for the kind of stuff that will grab eyeballs on Instagram. Which is why you can now purchase an actual pink pineapple from Del Monte.

 

The pineapples, which don’t come cheap...  They cost $49 each...  Can be purchased from several online stores now.

Have you seen a pineapple that's pink inside? It tastes as good as it looks! Don't believe us? Just ask Joy from @omnivorous_meerkat! #pinkglow #pinkglowpineapple #pinkpineapple #delmontefresh #thenewhealthy #pinkpinkpink #pink #pineapple #pineapplelover #celebratesummer #pinkaesthetic #pinklovers #pineapplelovers

A post shared by Del Monte® Pinkglow™ pineapple (@pinkglowpineapple) on

