Look: Deep-Fried Maple Leaves

The Spirit Tree Estate Cidery in Caledon, Ontario, Canada is serving a new food this weekend DEEP-FRIED MAPLE LEAVES??!!

Deep fried maple leafs?! Yup, that's right! We've salt cured our maple leafs and coated them in cider tempura batter and drizzled them with a maple apple soya sauce and peanut praline. So fun to eat. Here for a limited time.... until all the leafs are gone! Thanks for the great pic @toqueltd .