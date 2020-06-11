Look: Dairy Queen's Piñata Party Blizzard

Remember that Dairy Queen Piñata Party Blizzard we first heard about back in January? Well, the time has come.

The Piñata Party Blizzard is pink and consists of a blend of DQ’s vanilla soft-serve, cake pieces, cake batter pieces, and icing. It’s topped with a swirl of whipped cream and colorful confetti candy-like bits, but the limited-edition Piñata Party Blizzard isn’t expected to be around for long. According to one Dairy Queen location, it’ll be available from June 18 to 21.