Look: Dairy Queen's Limited Edition Holiday Sweater

Dairy Queen is launching pre-order sales today of its annual holiday sweater, which is sure to bring out your inner elf.

The colorful, elf-themed sweater is available only by pre-ordering online through September 11 at midnight. The retail cost of the limited-edition sweater is $35.00 plus tax/shipping and can be purchased at Dairy Queen Holiday Sweater. The sweaters will be shipped directly to the fan’s address in December.

