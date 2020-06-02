Look: Dad's Honest Review Of Toddler Daughter's "Restaurant"

Ava, a toddler from Southfield, Mich., and her restaurant, Ava’s Kitchen, are going viral after her dad Christophe Kyle stopped by for a visit and gave it a less-than-stellar review.

So I tried to support another Black Owned Business for lunch today. It’s called Ava’s Kitchen, just opened end of April. It’s a very clean establishment, but whewww let me tell you about this owner. First off, I asked why there are balloons on my chair, and it’s not my birthday? She talm’bout, mind yah business; those are Mommy’s. I been waiting on my order to get done for 45 minutes, and I’m the only customer here. She was making good progress at first, then she stopped for 20 minutes to go watch Paw Patrol. Overall the customer service could be better, but the cook is a cutie; so I’ll give her another chance. Let’s not give up on Black businesses so fast after one mistake. --