Look: Cotton Candy Hot Dog Bun

A minor league baseball stadium served hot dogs with COTTON CANDY BUNS??!!

June 26, 2018
Tim Convy

he Erie SeaWolves in Erie, Pennsylvania are a double-A team for the Detroit Tigers.  And on Saturday, they held "Sugar Rush Night" which included hot dogs with COTTON CANDY as a bun.  Oh, and they used Nerds as a topping.

 

 

 

 

