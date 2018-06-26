Look: Cotton Candy Hot Dog Bun

he Erie SeaWolves in Erie, Pennsylvania are a double-A team for the Detroit Tigers. And on Saturday, they held "Sugar Rush Night" which included hot dogs with COTTON CANDY as a bun. Oh, and they used Nerds as a topping.

It’s Sugar Rush night at UPMC Park! You can get a Smith’s hot dog with a cotton candy bun topped with nerds! ------------ pic.twitter.com/z9FhZBtXun — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) June 23, 2018