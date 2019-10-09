Look: Costco's 76-Ounce Bucket Of Cookie Dough

Costco is now selling a 76-OUNCE BUCKET of cookie dough!

October 9, 2019
Costco just started selling a 76-OUNCE BUCKET of Pillsbury chocolate chip COOKIE DOUGH.  That's almost five pounds of cookie dough, which you can use to make 76 cookies or just eat in 76 handfuls, for $7.89.

It's freezable for up to two months if you don't think you can get through it all at once. 

