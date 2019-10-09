Look: Costco's 76-Ounce Bucket Of Cookie Dough
Costco is now selling a 76-OUNCE BUCKET of cookie dough!
Costco just started selling a 76-OUNCE BUCKET of Pillsbury chocolate chip COOKIE DOUGH. That's almost five pounds of cookie dough, which you can use to make 76 cookies or just eat in 76 handfuls, for $7.89.
It's freezable for up to two months if you don't think you can get through it all at once.
Oh man, my Costco just got these huge 76oz tubs of Pillsbury Chocolate Chip cookie dough, found in the freezer section! Now I just have to control myself...---- ($7.89)