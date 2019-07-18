Look: Costco Wedding Photos

A couple who met at a Costco decided to have their wedding photos taken there.

July 18, 2019
Tim Convy

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A couple who met in the mac and cheese aisle at a Costco in Hawaii took wedding photos in that aisle. 

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
look
costco
Wedding
Photos