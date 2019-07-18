Look: Costco Wedding Photos
A couple who met at a Costco decided to have their wedding photos taken there.
July 18, 2019
Categories:
A couple who met in the mac and cheese aisle at a Costco in Hawaii took wedding photos in that aisle.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
18 Jul
#NextLevelThursdays at Ballpark Village! Ballpark Village
19 Jul
Courtney Landrum at Baker Pool & Spa Baker Pool & Spa
20 Jul
23 Jul
We Bleed Blume Blood Drive Metro East Lutheran High School
24 Jul
Jammin' at the Zoo Saint Louis Zoo