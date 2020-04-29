Look: Coors Light's "America Could Use A Beer" Campaign

Coors Light is giving away FREE BEER!

April 29, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
Coors Beer

(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Coors Light is giving away HALF-A-MILLION beers through a new ad campaign called "America Could Use a Beer."  You can nominate people who deserve a free six-pack by posting on social media with the hashtag "CouldUseABeer." 

