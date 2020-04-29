Look: Coors Light's "America Could Use A Beer" Campaign

Coors Light is giving away HALF-A-MILLION beers through a new ad campaign called "America Could Use a Beer." You can nominate people who deserve a free six-pack by posting on social media with the hashtag "CouldUseABeer."

Let’s face it – right now, America #CouldUseABeer. Tell us who could use a 6 pack and why. We’re buying.



Beer purch. req’d. Offer varies by state. See bio for T&C link. Ends 6/1/20. — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) April 28, 2020