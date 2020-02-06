Look: Coors Light To Cover Pet Adoption Fees
Coors Light is offering to help with pet adoption fees this month.
Coors Light will cover up to $100 in pet adoption fees for 1,000 people over the next few weeks. You can apply now online.
This Valentine’s Day, Coors Light wants you to trade your dozen roses and awkward date for a new best friend – and the adoption fees are on us! Fur real. Between 2/4 – 2/21, simply text “COORS4K9” and your adoption receipt to 28130 and Coors Light will cover $100 of your adoption fees. Terms and conditions apply. See link in bio for details. • • • • • NO BEER PURCH REQUIRED. PAYMENT OF DOG ADOPTION FEE IS REQUIRED. Legal res 50 US/DC, 21+ only. VOID IN CA/LA/PA/SD/TX/VA/WV & WHERE PROHIBITED. Begins 2/4/20 & ends 2/21/20, or once offer items are exhausted, whichever occurs first. Offer item: $100 via Venmo (“Offer Item”). Limited quantity of Offer Items available only while supplies last. Venmo account required to receive Offer Item. Redemption codes expire 2/24/20. Limit 1 Offer Item per person/household. Only 1,000 Offer Items are available in the offer. For TCs, including offer details/restrictions, visit promorules.com/PL013422. Msg&data rates may apply. Purchase not condition of consent. Msg&data rates may apply. Text HELP to 28130 for help. Text STOP to 28130 to cease messages. This offer is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Venmo.
