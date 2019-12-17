Look: Coca-Cola's VIP Subscription Club

Coca-Cola just unveiled their new VIP subscription club.

December 17, 2019
Tim Convy
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola announced a new VIP subscription club yesterday that will let you try new flavors early,  but the limited spots in the club sold out almost immediately.

