Look: Coca-Cola's Energy Drinks

Coca-Cola just announced they're bringing their Coke ENERGY DRINK to the U.S. next year.

It's already available in 25 other countries, and now we're finally getting it. It'll debut here with four flavors: Original, cherry, sugar-free original, and sugar-free cherry.

It has 114 milligrams of caffeine in a can which is around three times the amount in a normal can of Coke and about the same amount as a cup of coffee.