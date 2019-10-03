Look: Coca-Cola's Energy Drinks

Coca-Cola's ENERGY drinks are coming to the U.S. next year.

October 3, 2019
Coca-Cola just announced they're bringing their Coke ENERGY DRINK to the U.S. next year. 

It's already available in 25 other countries, and now we're finally getting it.  It'll debut here with four flavors:  Original, cherry, sugar-free original, and sugar-free cherry. 

It has 114 milligrams of caffeine in a can which is around three times the amount in a normal can of Coke and about the same amount as a cup of coffee.

