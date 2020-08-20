Look: Cinnamon Toast Crunch's "Cinnadust"

Cinnamon Toast Crunch wins a lot of polls for the best cereal, and it's thanks to General Mills just NAILING the cinnamon-and-sugar powder.

Now it's time to put that stuff on EVERYTHING. Cinnamon Toast Crunch "Cinnadust" seasoning is coming, and it's a full shaker of just the cinnamon and sugar blend.

It goes on sale at Sam's Club on September 1st and then it'll roll out everywhere else sometime next year.