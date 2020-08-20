Look: Cinnamon Toast Crunch's "Cinnadust"

Cinnamon Toast Crunch's POWDER is coming as a seasoning!

August 20, 2020
Cinnamon Toast Crunch wins a lot of polls for the best cereal, and it's thanks to General Mills just NAILING the cinnamon-and-sugar powder.

Now it's time to put that stuff on EVERYTHING.  Cinnamon Toast Crunch "Cinnadust" seasoning is coming, and it's a full shaker of just the cinnamon and sugar blend.

It goes on sale at Sam's Club on September 1st and then it'll roll out everywhere else sometime next year. 

The seasoning you never knew you needed. ✨ #Cinnadust coming soon, exclusively to @samsclub.

