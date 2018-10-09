Look: Christmas Tree-Flavored Potato Chips

company in the U.K. just started selling Christmas tree-flavored potato chips. The main ingredient is pine salt seasoning, and one review says the chips have a, quote, "piney, woodsy taste."

Just when you thought you'd heard it all… Christmas Tree flavoured crisps are now available from Iceland. The savoury snack is made with oil taken from real pine needles. Will they be a part of your festive spread this Christmas? (Image: Iceland) pic.twitter.com/Dk338BcQmW — Birmingham Updates (@BhamUpdates) October 3, 2018