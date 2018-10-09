Look: Christmas Tree-Flavored Potato Chips

Christmas tree-flavored potato chips exist??!!

October 9, 2018
Tim Convy

(Photo by Svetlana Kolpakova/Dreamstime.com)

company in the U.K. just started selling Christmas tree-flavored potato chips.  The main ingredient is pine salt seasoning, and one review says the chips have a, quote, "piney, woodsy taste."

 

 

 

 

